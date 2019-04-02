Amit Shah attacks Cong on its promise to amend AFSPA

Shah on Tuesday attacked for promising a review of the (AFSPA) in its election manifesto and accused it of attempting to demoralise armed forces personnel posted on the borders.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said, "Today, released its manifesto and promised that it will downgrade I want to ask the chief, does he want to strengthen the armed forces or is he trying to demoralise them. What message does he want to give on "

He also said that last time though BJP did not perform well in Tamil Nadu, the central government still gave two ministerial births to the state by appointing Nirmala Sitharaman and Pon Radhakrishnan as ministers.

Shah exuded confidence that the NDA will get over 30 seats in the state.

"We (BJP) have an alliance with AIADMK, DMDK, and others. From to Kanyakumari, people want (Narendra) Modi to be the PM. We will get over 30 seats in the state. DMK and Congress have fielded Kanimozhi, Karti Chidambaram and A Raja who are all accused in different cases of corruption. The UPA which was involved in corruption amounting to over Rs 12 lakh crore, has no right to govern the country," he said.

Tamil Nadu, which has 39 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls on April 18. By-polls to 18 Assembly seats will also be held on that day. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Earlier in the day, Congress released the party's election manifesto which has promised to amend that grants special powers to the armed forces in 'insurgency-hit areas', if it came to power after the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The manifesto said that the proposal to amend AFSPA, 1958 in aimed at striking "a balance between the powers of security forces and the human rights of citizens and to remove immunity for enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)