Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath tune into Mann ki Baat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP working president J. P. Nadda on Sunday tuned in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' which resumed after over two months.

Shah was listening to the programme along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Kakrola stadium in New Delhi's Dwarka area, while Adityanath tuned in to the programme from Moradabad.

Other leaders who were engaged in listening to the Prime Minister's address were Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Khattar said, "This was our Prime Minister's first Mann Ki Baat post victory. He shed light on some socially important issues like water scarcity and I appreciate that."

In order to ensure more people listen to Modi's radio programme, the party cadres at all levels were directed to ensure better facilities such as better radio sets.

In the first episode of 'Mann ki Baat' after his re-election, the Prime Minister spoke on different issues including water crisis, Lok Sabha elections, and Yoga Day celebrations, to name a few.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)