Himalayan Rikshaw run concludes in Shimla

As many as fifteen teams of Auto rickshaws concluded the Himalayan Rickshaw run in Shimla on Saturday.

Over three dozen adventurists from different nations participated in the ride which started on June 23 from Leh.

Spanning a distance of 950 kilometres between Leh in Jammu Kashmir to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, the teams arrived on Saturday evening in Shimla. Crossing through different elevations starting from 3,500 meters above sea level to over 5,300 meters in different locations and passes at Tanglangla, Baralachal, Nakila, Rohtang la and some of the team members also crossed Jalori pass in Kullu district.

This is an annual event organised in twice a year. The Rikshaw run starts from Leh to Shimla in June and in the month of September it starts from Shimla to Leh.

Started in 2017, this is the fourth Rikshaw ride in the Himalayas here jointly organised by adventurists and cool earth to promote adventure and also to preserve the environment.

Each team will have to donate 500 US dollars as a charity dedicated to saving the Amazon rain forests in Europe.

Alex Anderson, Organiser of Rikshaw Run in the Himalayas, said, "This rickshaw ride was challenging and adventurous. The different teams have travelled from 700 kilometres 950 kilometres in seven days. One of the riders said that it was adventurous and the idea was to prove that ride can be done with auto Rikshaw at an altitude over 18,000 feet and it has been completed again.

One of the participants, Max Imilian said, "Crossing through the four passes in the Himalayas during the cold conditions and tough roads the participants find this run exciting. One of the participants made a joint team of three teams ride in these conditions so that they do not face any difficulties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)