Amitabh Bachchan's look from Rumi Jafry's 'Chehre' out

The first look of from an upcoming film 'Chehre' was released on Sunday.

Indian took to to share Bachchan's look from the sets. He wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Costars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Motion Pictures and P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release," Adarsh tweeted.

In the pictures, is seen sporting a vintage look with a coat and a cap. In another picture, he is seen sitting on a along with other supporting actors.

Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' and Emraan Hashmi are coming together for the first time in the Rumi Jaffrey directorial.

'Chehre' is being produced by Motion Pictures and Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside and He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' titled ' Main' in Hindi.

On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller 'Ezra'.

