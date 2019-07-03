Amritsar: STF arrests inter-state smuggler, seizes 6.5 kg opium

Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 6.5 kg opium and drugs and Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Balkar Singh aka Balla, a resident of Sultanwind area in Amritsar.

Rachpal Singh, AIG, said: "He used to smuggle opium to various states of the country. He used to get it from states where growing opium is legal like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and then used to distribute it in Amritsar and other places."

Further investigation is currently underway.

