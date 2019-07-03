JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Malad wall collapse: Death toll mounts to 26
Business Standard

Amritsar: STF arrests inter-state smuggler, seizes 6.5 kg opium

ANI  |  General News 

Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 6.5 kg opium and drugs and Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Balkar Singh aka Balla, a resident of Sultanwind area in Amritsar.

Rachpal Singh, AIG, said: "He used to smuggle opium to various states of the country. He used to get it from states where growing opium is legal like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and then used to distribute it in Amritsar and other places."

Further investigation is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU