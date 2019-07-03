Malad wall collapse: Death toll mounts to 26

The death toll in the wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East rose to 26 on Wednesday.

The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at PimpriPada, had collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday due to heavy rains.

In all, 121 people were injured. Of them 26 died and 72 were admitted in hospitals. 23 have been discharged.

Out of the 26, 11 people died at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, 13 died in Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and two in M V Desai Hospital in Malad.

Earlier, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, had said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar visited Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday to meet the injured. A high-level probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.

