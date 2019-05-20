Amul hikes milk rates by Rs 2 per litre; effective from Tuesday

The Cooperative Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells products under brand name, on Monday announced to hike the prices by Rs 2 per litre across all its six variants.

The new rate will be applicable in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttaranchal, markets starting Tuesday. The rate increase will apply on Gold, Shakti, Amul T Special along with other variants.

"Amul has increased price of by Rs 2 per litre. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow," Amul Managing said.

The revised prices of 500 ml pack of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, Amul Shakti Rs 25, Amul Taaza Rs 21 and Amul Diamond Rs 28. However, there has been no change in cow milk prices in

"Over the last year, there has been a increase in the price of cattle feed ingredients which has resulted in an increase in the cattle feed price by over 15 per cent. Similarly, the rate of green fodder has seen a hike of more than 100 per cent in this summer," Amul said in a press statement.

The milk purchase prices paid must cover various input costs for the milk producers, it said.

The said, "Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to the milk producers. This increase has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to a drop in milk production and an increase in the cost of production."

With an annual turnover (2018-19) of $ 4.8 billion, Amul claims to be the largest of the country. Its milk procurement stands at approximately 23 million litres per day from 18700 village milk cooperative societies.

