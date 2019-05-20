Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2/ltr in Delhi & other majort mkts from tomorrow

said Monday it will increase prices by Rs 2 per litre in NCR, and other states from Tuesday due to an increase in production cost.

prices were last revised two years back in March 2017, Cooperative Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and under the brand, said in a statement.

The new price will come into effect from May 21 onwards and on all six brands being sold in markets of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal, Maharasthra and other states, the GCMMF said in a statement.

The revised price of 500 millilitre (ml) pack of ' Gold' in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, 'Amul Shakti' at Rs 25, 'Amul Taaza' at Rs 21 and 'Amul Diamond' at Rs 28, it said.

There has been no change in cow milk prices in Gujarat, the cooperative added.

"This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to drop in milk production and increase in cost of production," GCMMF said.

Considering increase in the cost of milk production, all member milk unions of have increased milk purchase price by a minimum of Rs 30-50 per kg fat (5-8 per cent) over the last few months, it said.

