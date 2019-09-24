Amy Jackson shares first glimpse of son and it will warm your heart!

Model-actor Amy Jackson shared the first glimpse of her baby boy Andreas and it is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

The actor took to Instagram stories to post a boomerang featuring the little one and it is beyond adorable. The post shows the baby boy lying all dressed up in white clothes and moving his tiny hands and legs. Amy has also added a caption along with the clip which reads, "Hi World."

Amy and fiance George Panayiotou's son looks like a ball of cuteness and the boomerang will literally melt your hearts.

On Monday, the 27-year-old actor posted a picture of herself from the hospital. She announced the news of the birth by posting a still in which she can be seen holding the baby in her arms as George planted a kiss on her forehead.

Amy captioned the image as, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." Soon after, her post got bombarded with wishes and blessings for the little one.

The model in August shared the gender of her baby on the photo-sharing application. She revealed that the couple will be welcoming a baby boy, writing, "It's a boy."

Amy first shared the news of welcoming her baby in March. For the happy announcement, the 27-year-old actor zeroed in on a love-filled photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop. In the still, Amy could be seen flaunting her baby bump alongside George, who could be seen giving her a kiss on her forehead.

"I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time...I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she wrote alongside an awe-struck picture of the duo.

In January, Amy had announced her engagement in a similar cryptic manner on Instagram. Sharing a photo of George kissing her, Amy wrote, "YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

As per media reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot in Greece in 2020.

Amy made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie 'Madrasapattinam' and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada films. 'Ekk Deewana Tha', 'Singh Is Bliing', 'Freaky Ali' are some of the Bollywood movies she has starred in.

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama '2.0', co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she has shared screen space in 'Singh Is Bliing'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)