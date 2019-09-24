Emilia Clarke is now in pain after tearing up Emmy's dance floor

Emilia Clarke who reunited with the entire cast of 'Game of Thrones' at Emmy Awards teared up the dance floor at the after-party and now she is in pain.

The actor while explaining her excruciating pain shared her picture on Instagram where she can be seen lying on a chair tired and stretching her legs so that she can walk again.

"DAMN did that dance floor take a beating. IN LITERAL STILTS NO LESS," the Daenerys actor jokes. "I cannot believe I still have feet."

For the 2019 Emmys, Emilia Clarke grabbed eye-balls with her navy blue carpet look. She donned an haute couture gown from Valentino, accessorising with whimsical earrings from David Webb, and opted to ditch a necklace in order to give the plunging neckline the optimal effect.

As for hair and makeup, the 'Game of Thrones' star had her hair styled in a slick and straight 'do and wore natural makeup. Emilia revealed on Instagram that Jennifer Lopez inspired "this year's lewk."

An eyewitness at Netflix's party inside Milk Studios spotted Emilia and Kit Harington dancing and grooving to Salt-N-Pepa's 'Push It' song. A source described, "He placed his hands on her shoulders and they shared a cute moment together.

