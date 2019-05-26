Amy Schumer posts picture of hubby Chrish Fischer giving son first bath

American actor- who became a mother two weeks ago has shared a sweet picture, documenting husband joining her in giving their two-week-old son his first bath.

According to People, the 37-year-old on Friday posted on her story the picture, which was taken after son had been washed and dried off.

cradles the newborn - swaddled in a tiny white towel - while feeding him from a bottle. Standing by her side, Fischer looks adoringly at the baby.

"First bath no problem," she captioned the sweet picture.

While Gene looked nice and dry after his bath, the couple was left drenched during the activity.

The post came shortly after Schumer, faced criticism from some of her for returning to work soon after her newborn's arrival.

Last weekend, performed her first stand-up set since becoming a mother, and while many friends supported her with congratulatory messages, there were some who criticised her.

While the 'Trainwreck' star didn't initially address any of the criticisms directly, she did respond to a few of her famous pals, like Jimmy Kimmel's wife,

Mother of two, Molly McNearney, 41 commented on the picture posted by from her first stand up post her motherhood. "And ... here comes the mom shaming ... ugh," she wrote. was quick enough to reply back jokingly and wrote, "I've always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!"

Several days later, the new mom went on to address her critics, choosing to kill them with kindness and send them "love" instead of slamming them.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" she captioned the photo, which saw the star sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra.

Amy who has been open about her rough pregnancy, during which she suffered persistent nausea as a result of hyperemesis gravidarum, has been equally open about the highs and lows of motherhood.

Earlier, on Mother's Day, she posted a funny photo that featured her frowning while hooked up to a drip and sitting in a bathroom.

"Milf alert 1 o'clock," she captioned the picture on Instagram, which also featured her sister-in-law holding Gene.

Continuing to document her motherhood phase, last week, the also shared a picture of herself pumping as she joked about her exciting weekend plans.

"Guys what are we doing tonight?" she captioned the picture, where she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)