Amy Schumer and husband Chris welcome baby boy

American actor-comedian Schumer, who announced her pregnancy in October last year, welcomed a baby boy recently.

The 37-year-old star, who was pregnant with her first child, took to her account to share pictures of her newborn along with her husband

also revealed the name of the baby in the post. She wrote, " And his dad "

The couple gave birth to Gene on Sunday and announced the news while sharing a picture from the hospital. She, without missing out the royal baby reference, wrote, "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.

Last year in November, was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a form of acute morning sickness. The same has also been experienced by Kate Middleton, every time she was pregnant.

and exchanged vows in February 2018 in a surprise ceremony in

