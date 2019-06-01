Andhra CM Reddy, Telangana CM Rao attend Iftar party hosted by Governor

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the Iftar party hosted by the State Governor E S L Narasimhan here on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan.
The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries.
Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
Mauling the ruling TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.
Likewise in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP.
