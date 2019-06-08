Andhra: Jagan Reddy assumes charge of his office

YS Jaganmohan on Saturday assumed charge of his office at state secretariat post his resounding victory in the state elections.

occupied his office at state secretariat at 8.39 am.

Employees of various departments in secretariat stood in queues and welcomed Jagan with garlands and bouquets.

ministers are expected to take oath at 11.49 am. Some of those ministers and YSRCP leaders greeted him at his new office.

In the Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the took oath as the of since its bifurcation.

