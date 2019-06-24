Andhra Pradesh: 12 mini vans catch fire in Krishna district

-
12 mini vans caught fire on Monday here in Krishna District.
The vans were parked near Ibrahimpatnam Track Terminal South India Garage. The DCM mini vans have been stationed in the parking space since a considerable time.
This morning the grass nearby the parking space caught fire and it spread to the vans. Due to the fire, the vans have been partially burnt.
Police have reached the spot and are inquiring about the mishap.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
