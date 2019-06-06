Andhra Pradesh: Narrow escape for passengers as bus catches fire in Kurnool

A private bus heading from to was engulfed in fire and reduced to ashes near Enugumarri village of district in on Thursday morning. All the 20 passengers made a quick escape before the bus caught fire and no causalities were reported.

By the time police personnel and fire extinguisher personnel reached the spot, the bus was completely reduced to ashes.

The police said that they have filed a case against the bus agency and will be further investigating the case.

The immediately stopped the bus when the passengers sitting at the backside complained about a burning smell. Within a few minutes of passengers getting down the bus, flames spread all over the bus and their belongings were burnt into ashes.

