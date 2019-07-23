Andhra Pradesh: Woman sets herself on fire after alleged torture by husband

A woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze due to constant mental and physical harassment by her husband in Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased woman has been identified as 28-year-old Sheik Hanifa.

"Police have registered a case under sections 498A and 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Sub Inspector Hasan told ANI.

"The incident took place on Monday, in Vinukonda town of Guntur district. The woman committed suicide as her husband used to harass her and she was unable to bear the torture," he added.

According to police, Hanifa's husband used to doubt her character and physically harass her. On Sunday night, the accused hit Hanifa and abused her following which distressed Hanifa couldn't bear the torture and she committed suicide the next day.

Police are currently searching for the accused.

