AP: Panchayat Raj officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Srikakulam

A Panchayat Raj officer has been caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while taking a bribe for a transfer order in Srikakulam district.

K Subhadra Kamala Sobharani, Superintendent at Srikakulam Panchayat Raj circle office, had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from Thota Rao, a senior assistant at the department, to transfer him from Chodavaram to Yelamanchili in Visakhapatnam district.

Rao, however, did some bargaining with the accused officer and finalised a deal for Rs 5,000. He also informed the sleuths of the ACB, who caught Sobharani while taking the money.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramanamurty said the bribe money was seized and a case was registered against the accused.

The bureau will further investigate the matter.

