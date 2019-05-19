Stand-Up comedian Sammy Shore dies at 92

Veteran stand-up died at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Shore, in his 70-year-long career, founded in partnership with Rudy De Luca, according to The

Expressing grief, The Comedy Store's page posted, "Words can't express how much his comedic gift, friendship, and beneficence will be missed. The bright light he shone and the laughter he brought into the lives of everyone he touched will never dim. There is only one 'Brother Sam'!"

His son Pauly Shore, who is also a comedian, paid his tribute on "Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you dad. Rest in peace," he wrote.

The performed in many one-man shows and made cameos in films including ' the bellboy', 'Mel Brooks', 'Life Stinks' and television series 'Sanford and Son'.

According to post, he was most proud of his appearance on the 'Ed Sullivan Show'.

Sammy also produced comedy albums such as, 'Brother Sam', 'Come Heal With Me', and '70 Sucks'.

He also penned three books but was unfortunately not able to complete his last book called 'Last Comic Sitting'.

