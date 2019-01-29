Apple working on Netflix for games-like service: Report

Apple has been long-rumoured to be mulling a subscription service for original content. Adding to the speculations, a new report claims that the iPhone maker is looking at a subscription-based service for gaming.
The report by Cheddar claims that Apple is planning something like Netflix for games, allowing players to pay a fee to get access to a list of titles.
It is unclear if the purported service will launch this year. Sources tell the publication that Apple has also discussed partnering with developers as a publisher and that the said service is still in the early stages of development.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
