The new ecommerce Policy put in to effect by the as of February 1st, 2019 seeks to change the model of like and in favor of small retailers.

The new policy builds on the operational guidelines of the previous ecommerce Policy of 2017 and essentially bars large FDI funded eCommerce Players like and for routing sales on their marketplaces via entities in which they have direct stakes.

This essentially disrupts the current models of players like who relied on exclusive arrangements with partially-owned entities like Prione Services & Cloudtail Retail to bring products online, provide cataloging & under Amazon Prime(TM). Large FDI funded marketplaces now have to reinvent their business model to accommodate smaller retailers, while keeping focus on catalogue quality and timely fulfillment of orders.

Network, an NRI promoted leading skill development organization, is trying to help do just that, while helping connect India's handicraft artisans & organic farmers with cross-border & domestic eCommerce directly.

Anuna, as a funded of (NSDC), has been championing the cause to end the exploitation of the handicraft artisans & organic farmers at the hand of the middlemen for the last three years. The Company aims to convert artisans & farmers in to and directly connect them with Skill India, Digital & Make in It also plans to further extend its & under its program to a large number of SME retailers who want to bring their

Anuna has created 320 hours of end-to-end coursework on that has been approved as a Qualification Pack under NSQF by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, The Company aims to connect over 1 lakh artisan & sellers across 300+ handicrafts & organic clusters in 23 Indian states, and is currently running a pilot as a Special Project under Prime Minister's flagship PMKVY scheme of in 9 states involving 56 clusters.

This unique training, on-boarding & long-term hand-holding program designed by under is designed to serve artisans, farmers & SME retailers at the bottom of the pyramid and turn them into successful The program will also benefit end consumers as they will be able to source products cheaper on leading marketplaces directly from the artisans & producers without paying the premium to traditional middle-men in the trade.

"Our training program is comprehensive and involves setting up of training, photography, cataloging, warehousing, QA & directly at Government identified cluster locations," said Amit I. Srivastava, of Anuna Education, who hails from and moved back to India to setup for the benefit of large numbers of India's traditional handicraft clusters.

"We are thankful to the for believing in our vision and supporting our program as a Special Project at pan-India level." Amit further said, "We are not only able to bring small retailers & their products online, but also create tier 2 & 3 of photography, cataloging & fulfillment centers that can ensure quality and that will help achieve scale under the new eCommerce Policy without sacrificing control on speed & quality."

The company is platform agnostic and is already working with multiple like eBay, Amazon, Shopclues, etc. Artisans & farmers trained under the project not only find new livelihoods through ecommerce, but are also given reward monies for successfully completing the course and are given preference for business funding under Mudra loans. Anuna also helps trainees organize themselves in to Self-Help Groups, register for GST and obtain IEC code for international shipments. The program is also supported by the (RASCI) under NSDC. Anuna is also planning on engaging with private label brands to offer their products through its of resellers.

