Kei Industries sales up 22% at Rs 1,087 crore in Q3 FY19

Kei Industries, a leading electrical cable and wire manufacturer, on Tuesday reported net sales of Rs 1,087 crore during October to December 2018, up over 22 per cent from Rs 888 crore during the same period of previous year.

The operating profit was Rs 117 crore, over 39 per cent from Rs 84 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, Kei informed the National Stock Exchange.

Profit after tax rose 24 per cent to Rs 48 crore against Rs 39 crore in the same quarter of previous year. Total institutional sales grew 21 per cent to Rs 555 crore from Rs 459 crore.

At the same time, sales through and distribution network during Q3 FY19 totalled Rs 356 crore compared to Rs 270 crore in Q3 FY18. Kei has a total of 1,400 active dealers and expects more than 30 per cent growth in the distribution market.

The company's pending orders total Rs 3,866 crore. It is expanding manufacturing capabilities by setting up new plants at Pathredi in and Slivassa in

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)