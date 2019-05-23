AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu resigns, Jaganmohan Reddy swears in on May 30

Minister and TDP N Chandrababu submitted his resignation to the ESL Narasimhan on Thursday.

On the other hand, YSR chief, will take oath as the state's minister on May 30 in On the same day, elected MLAs of the YSR will meet and elect Reddy as their leader, according to party sources.

Naidu's (TDP) was routed in the assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections by Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR on Thursday. In a 175-member state assembly, is leading on 149 seats while TDP is only ahead in 25 assembly constituencies.

In the election trends, the YSR Congress is leading on 22 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies whereas the TDP is leading on three Lok Sabha seats only.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)