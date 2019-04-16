PM Modi installed CCTV cameras at polling booth to see who voted for Congress: BJP leader Ramesh Qatar

has installed CCTV cameras at the polling booth to scrutinise who voted for the party, claimed BJP MLA Ramesh while putting a fear in the minds of voters on Tuesday.

was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Dahod.

"Who voted for BJP and who for could be seen as Modi has installed cameras this time. If there are fewer votes from your booth, then he will come to know who did not cast vote for him," said while addressing a public meeting.

Further threatening the electorates with unemployment, he added: "Those who will not vote for the Prime Minister, they will get no jobs."

Bhabhor is contesting from the Dahod parliamentary constituency. He is the sitting from the seat.

will see polling in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 23. The counting of the votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)