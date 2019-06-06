APIS India hits Rs 102 crore revenue in FY 2018-19

India, India's one of the oldest FMCG brands, specializing in honey trading and manufacturing, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone of Rs 102Cr for the Fiscal Year 2018-19.

The company which has been into B2B exports of honey and domestic private labels since 1924, ventured into its own in the year 2015, has successfully been able to prove its expertise in the by reaching the 102 cr. mark in just 3 years of time.

is currently focusing on expansion across and plans to make future investment in domestic B2C business, back-end infrastructure, and marketing activities. The primary focus is to reach 5 Lac by 2020, create 3000 districts pan India, increase current category size from 5 to 10 categories before 2020 to be the best in the honey category and become full-fledged FMCG brand in Indian Market.

"It's our expertise in the honey which made it possible for us to mark 102Cr revenue in just a few years. It is remarkably a landmark for us as one of the players in the industry. It has given us an opportunity to take the next step and further expand our infrastructure to reach out to more across the country", said Pankaj Mishra, CEO,

"With our focus on domestic business, Clocking in Rs 102 crores revenues is a strong validation for our vision", added Mishra.

APIS has a strong across all key Modern trade channels in The company currently has a presence in more than 2.4 lakh and 2000 + across India. APIS product range includes Honey, Jams, Pickles and Dates.

The honey market in India was worth INR 15,579 Million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.9 per cent during 2012-2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of INR 28,057 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2 per cent during 2019-2024.

Based on states, enjoys the leading position in the market as most of the facilities are located in the state. Some of the other major markets include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and

stands at 3rd position amongst the key players. (Source -research and markets).

Today, is now one of the leading exporters of Honey and is catering to more than 20 countries across the globe. is US certified company.

