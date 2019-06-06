Wipro founder Azim Premji to retire next month, son Rishad to take over

Premji, one of the pioneers of Indian and of Limited, will retire as Executive upon the completion of his current term on July 30, after having led the company for 53 years.

said on Thursday that his son Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board, will take over as the Executive Premji, however, will continue to serve on the board as Non-Executive Director and

The board has also announced that will be re-designated as These changes will be effective July 31.

Premji transformed a small hydrogenated cooking fat company to an 8.5 billion dollar global while also leading the transformation of Enterprises into a global FMCG, infrastructure engineering and medical devices leader, with revenues of about two billion dollars.

He will remain the Chairman of and continue to of Wipro-

"We thank Azim for his vision, outstanding leadership and years of extraordinary contribution towards and the Indian IT industry," said Ashok Ganguly, Wipro's Independent Director and Chairman, Board Governance,

"His unflinching commitment to values makes him an exemplar of how and ethics, can and must go together. His exceptional generosity makes him one of the greatest philanthropists of our time," he said.

"Rishad's understanding of the global technology industry, strong strategic orientation and diverse leadership experience make him the right person to guide Wipro. He is also best positioned to represent the interests and fundamental social purpose of the largest shareholder of Wipro," said Ganguly.

said: "It has been a long and satisfying journey for me. As I look into the future, I plan to devote more time to focus on our philanthropic activities. I have great confidence and trust in Rishad's leadership to steer Wipro in its next phase of growth as we move forward."

Chairman-designate said: "I am very excited about our future and the opportunity to create value for all our stakeholders in these transformative times for Wipro and the I look forward to their trust, collaboration, and support."

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and process services company. It has over 1.7 lakh employees serving clients across six continents.

.

