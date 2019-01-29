Bluetooth 5.1 update to support direction-finding feature

Bluetooth, the core for connections, will soon make it easier for you to locate your TV remote. The Special Interest Group (SIG) announced a new direction-finding feature for the next-gen 5.1 version.

The feature will allow devices to determine the direction of a signal, enabling manufacturers to build that can understand device direction and Bluetooth positioning systems that will achieve down to centimeter-level location accuracy.

For instance, the feature could be leveraged for an such as luggage or missing remote to let a user know when the personal property tag is nearby, along with in what direction it is lying.

The direction finding feature is available to developers starting this week in the version 5.1 of Bluetooth Core Specification.

