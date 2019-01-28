On social media, your privacy is at risk even if you don't have an account

According to a recent study, on and Twitter, your is at risk even if you don't have an account.

How information moves on platforms, like and Twitter, has become a powerful factor in protest movements, national elections, and the rise and fall of commercial brands.

Individual choice has long been considered a bedrock principle of online If you don't want to be on Facebook, you can leave or not sign up in the first place.

While some believe that once they are off these platforms, their is safe, the new study points toward the contrary.

The new study also shows that if a person leaves a platform--or never joined--the and words of their friends still provide about 95% of the potential predictive accuracy, of a person's future activities--even without any of that person's data.

The study was published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

As part of the study, the team of scientists, from the and the University of Adelaide, gathered more than thirty million public posts on from 13,905 users. With this data, they showed that information within the messages from 8 or 9 of a person's contacts make it possible to predict that person's later tweets as accurately as if they were looking directly at that person's own feed.

"when you sign up for or another platform you think you're giving up your information, but you're giving up your friends' information too!" says James Bagrow, of the study.

"There's no place to hide in a social network," says Lewis Mitchell, a on the study.

According to the researchers, findings of the study show that privacy on social media is like second-hand smoke. It's controlled by the people around you.

