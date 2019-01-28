JUST IN
Now, book railway tickets with JioRail app

ANI  |  Others 

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced a new smartphone app which will allow JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users to book railway tickets, cancel bookings, and check PNR status.

The JioRail app is available on the Jio App Store, and has been launched exclusively for JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users. Users will be able to book tickets and manage bookings using debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets.

One can also book Tatkal tickets through the app. For those who do not have IRCTC account, the app allows them to create one and then start booking tickets. In the coming days, the app also plans to offer PNR status change alerts, train location services, and food ordering.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 14:33 IST

