Now, book railway tickets with JioRail app

Telecom operator Reliance has announced a new app which will allow JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users to book railway tickets, cancel bookings, and check PNR status.

The JioRail app is available on the App Store, and has been launched exclusively for JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users. Users will be able to book tickets and manage bookings using debit cards, credit cards, and

One can also book Tatkal tickets through the app. For those who do not have IRCTC account, the app allows them to create one and then start booking tickets. In the coming days, the app also plans to offer PNR status change alerts, train location services, and ordering.

