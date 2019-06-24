Archer puts friendship with Smith on hold for England-Australia clash

As England and are gearing up to face each other in the ongoing World Cup, former's pacer Jofra Archer, who played with Australia's in the (IPL), revealed that until the game is over, there will be nothing friendly in the match.

" is and I guess there's time to be friends after. But until the game is over, there will be nothing friendly about it," com.au quoted Archer as saying.

However, when Archer was asked if he would consider Smith as a friend after their season together, he said: "Yes. I'd like to consider he thinks of me the same way as well. He's a really good guy."

Both Archer and Smith played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Apart from them, and also played together for Sunrisers in the IPL.

Archer, who does not have any prior experience against the Australian side, feels that entering the game without prior exposure could be an advantage for him.

"It is a pretty intense game between them and for me, I'm not too sure if it will affect me coming in without having experienced it before. It could be an advantage, me not being part of what happened before," he said.

England will face on June 25.

