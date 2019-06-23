Lewis Hamilton triumphs in French Grand Prix

The reigning world champion on Sunday continued his run of form as he came out victorious in the 2019 at

The win also marked Hamilton's sixth triumph in eight races this season.

The Hamilton, who achieved pole position on Saturday, took advantage of the jump start and he was able to convert it into something substantial as he crossed the line 18 seconds early of his teammate This resulted in Mercedes' eighth consecutive win of 2019.

Meanwhile, driver fought a lone battle but settled for the third position. He gave a tough fight to Mercedes' in the final two laps but the latter outclassed Leclerc to finish at the second position.

Another driver and Leclerc's teammate has a poor qualifying session on Saturday. As a result, he finished fifth. However, Vettel secured the fastest lap and the bonus point that comes with it. and finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

Carlos teammate and driver could have ended at seventh but due to a late hydraulics issue, he slipped into the clutches of Daniel Ricciardo, who eventually finished at seventh. Norris ended after and at the 10th position.

The final sequence of points can change as after the race stewards confirmed that they would be investigating the incident between Norris and Ricciardo, Formula1 reported.

Now the teams will head for in from June 28 to 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)