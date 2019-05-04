Are Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran collaborating for new music?

Mysterious hints posted by and on their social media, over the past few days, have triggered fan speculations that the duo is teaming up again for some new music. The pair was seen together four years back on a track called ' '

According to 'People', after Justin tweeted "big fan" to Sheeran, on April 25, both singers started sharing mysterious photos on their accounts on Tuesday with number "10" written in their captions.

Justin. 25, on his handle shared two side-by-side photos that depict him and Sheeran,28, standing separately in front of a green chroma while doing the same pose of looking over their shoulder at the camera with a smirk.

On the other hand, the 'Shape of You' combined the two photos for an post with the perfectly descriptive caption, "10. Photoshop spoon."

Then on Friday, the duo posted the same poll on their stories asking followers, "Do you want new music?" The three answer options given were, "Yes," "No," and " [I don't care]."

Along with the Instagram story, Bieber also wrote "7???" on his Instagram handle on Friday.

It seems that the posts are serving as a countdown to new music as fans speculate; all signs would point to whatever it is that they are working on, will be expected to get released on May 10.

The theories of fans are floating all around on the social media, including one that the option of "Idc" in Bieber and Sheeran's Instagram polls could be the title of their new song "I Don't Care."

One of the fans shared a video of Sheeran singing a remix of "Love Yourself" live including lyrics to what appears to be a new song: "Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby/all the bad things disappear/You're making me feel like maybe I am somebody/I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby."

While some fans have taken that the colourful shirts the two singers wear in the photos might be related to the song which can have a summer vibe, others joke that they could be coming out with a line of Hawaiian t-shirts instead.

Mostly, fans just seem to be excited about the possibility of new music from the talented duo.

Though Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Sorry', he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella headlining set on April 21.

"It was a big deal for Justin," a friend of the singer's previously told PEOPLE. "He hasn't performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans."

The singer's pal went on to say that although the has been candid about his mental health struggles lately, he's "slowly getting back to feeling normal.

