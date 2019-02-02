Armed assailants rob Bihar petrol pump, shoot dead employee

A petrol pump in area of was looted on Friday by three armed assailants who allegedly shot dead an employee when he attempted to stop the robbery, according to police.

The Shubhkamna petrol pump employee has been identified as from district and police said they have registered an FIR in the incident and have begun a probe

Meanwhile, of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, who had recently taken charge said on Saturday said police is working to eliminate hooliganism on a priority basis and requested the cooperation of people of the state to fight crime.

Earlier, former Member of Parliament, Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew was shot dead in the state and there were also reports of other crime from the state.

"In a population of 12 crore, three incidents took place. I can assure you that the culprits won't be able to escape, we'll locate and punish them. We'll not let crime flourish. No one should doubt that the police will retaliate when needed. Eliminating hooliganism is the first target of police." he said.

Stating that the life of every person was important for the police irrespective of their status, he said that actions have been taken against those who used to create fear before. Give us chance we will fight against criminals today as well.

"I want to tell the police officers that we don't want to encourage false encounters. It is our first duty to protect human rights. We will reward those officers who will fire bullets as an answer to criminals' bullets. There should not be any action against innocents.

Talking to ANI about his strategy to fight against crime, Pandey said, "I have formed a team which includes five police officers of ADG No doubt, the rule of law is in now will not tolerate those who challenge the rule of law.

