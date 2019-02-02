Six vultures feeding by rail track run over by train

As many as six vultures feeding on a cow carcass by a railway track were run over by a train in West Bengal's district.

According to the Forest Department, the incident took place on Friday when the vultures assembled on the track to feed upon a cow carcass.

The species of the is yet to be ascertained.

It is important to note that many species of the vultures, including Oriental White-Back, and Slender-Billed, have been declared as 'Critically Endangered' in 2001 by

These vultures were upgraded to Critically Endangered category because they have suffered an extremely rapid population decline, particularly across the Indian subcontinent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)