Criminals shoot dead bus conductor in Bihar's Muzzafarpur, one held

A was shot dead by three criminals on Friday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, said the police.

One of the accused was arrested following an encounter with the police, while the remaining two managed to flee the spot. A civilian was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The incident took place in Baria bus stand in Muzzafarpur when three criminals fired at the bus conductor, He was immediately taken to hospital where he later succumbed to

"We received the information about firing at the bus stand. We rushed to the incident spot and launched an operation to neutralise the accused," said Senior of Police

However, the accused started firing at the police in which one civilian was injured. During the encounter, one accused was arrested and was taken into custody.

The police has also recovered a pistol from the arrested accused.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

