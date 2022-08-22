Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat

-
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today.
Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the AAP government's previous excise policy.
The duo will reach Ahmedabad on Monday and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. They will also attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.
"On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The statement from Kejriwal came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched Sisodia's home and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.
During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of Gujarat ranging from providing free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.
