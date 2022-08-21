Govt earning more from taxes on common people than on corporates: Rahul

-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the government of imposing high taxes on common people and reducing tax to its "friends".
Taking to Twitter, he also shows a graph alleging that the government is earning more revenue from taxes on common people and less from corporates due to lower tax.
"Raise taxes on people, cut taxes for Mitron - the 'natural course' of action for suit-boot-loot sarkar," Gandhi said in a tweet, while sharing the graph.
The graph shared by him gave a comparison of "less tax on people versus more tax on people", which shows that corporate tax over the years is coming down and tax on people is going up.
The graph also showed that the percentage of revenues collected by the government over the years is higher from people than from corporates.
The graph showed that in 2010 the revenue collected through tax on corporates was over 40 per cent against 24 per cent revenue from tax on people. The graph shows that in 2021, the revenue collected from tax on corporates has come down to around 24 per cent against around 48 per cent from that collected from tax on people.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also shared a letter from Rajasthan chief minister opposing the hike in GST on essential items and countered Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that no state had opposed the GST on food items at the GST Council meeting.
"The finance minister has been claiming that in the meetings of the GST Council, the states did not oppose the imposition of GST on food items. This is a letter written to him by the chief minister of Rajasthan on 05.08.2022, which refutes her claims," Ramesh said while sharing the letter.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on August 5 written to the finance minister opposing the decision to impose higher GST on food items and urging her to reconsider her decision.
