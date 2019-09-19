As birthday gift to PM Modi, Nagaland MLAs adopt Adarsh Gram Yojana

In a first, Bharatiya Janata Party Members of the legislature in Nagaland Assembly are set to adopt Prime Minister's Adarsh Gram Yojana as a 'token of love' to him on his birthday week.



This is the first time that a set of MLAs of BJP have decided to adopt one village under Adarsh gram yojana.



Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton today announced that the BJP MLAs will adopt one village in their constituencies and develop them as a 'Model Village'."At a legislature meets today, MLAs have decided to give a token of love and adopt villages in each BJP constituency to make them model villages. It is our gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday week," Deputy Chief Minister Patton stated.Further adding, Patton said, "PM Modi had authorised this scheme was for Members of Parliaments but he had mentioned that MLAs too can adopt villages. Accordingly, we have decided to adopt one village and will develop them."The BJP currently has 12 MLAs in Nagaland.It is to be noted that party's General Secretary and North East in-charge Ram Madhav toured the state on Wednesday.According to news reports, he has claimed that the Centre would conclude discussions on Naga Accord by the end of this year. He went to Nagaland to address a public gathering on abrogation of Article 370.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)