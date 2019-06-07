As heat wave grips Churu, leaves of doctors cancelled

Rising mercury in district of has led to the cancellation of leaves of doctors in order to ensure availability of medical facilities at all times.

As temperatures soared in the district, doctors were directed to avoid taking leaves, except in cases of emergencies, in order to attend to the increasing number of patients.

Doctors have also been asked to report for duty on time.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, (CMO) of government said, " Number of patients has increased but no complicated cases have turned up so far. Only essential leaves have been allowed for doctors at this time."

Earlier this week, witnessed a record-high temperature of 50.3 degrees Celsius, the (IMD) had said.

The IMD has regulated heatwave warning for the next five days which is likely to be observed in many parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and East

Situated around 200 kilometres from capital city Jaipur, Churu is known for its extreme weather conditions and has seen sub-zero temperatures during winters while in summers, temperatures hover around 50 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)