Women who opt for assisted (ART) methods to get pregnant should right away see their doctor if they have symptoms, recent findings suggested.

According to the study presented at 2019, symptoms like shortness of breath, swollen legs and waking up in the night to urinate could be warning signs of a pregnancy-associated called (PPCM) as the heart becomes enlarged and weak in late or after delivery.

"It is very difficult to distinguish normal discomfort from heart failure symptoms," said Dr Tobias Pfeffer, study and cardiologist at Medical School.

"Our study shows that the risk of PPCM is five times higher in women who have treatment so they should be aware that this discomfort may not be benign. PPCM is often diagnosed much too late, with direct consequences on prognosis," Pfeffer added.

"In all women who have conceived artificially, gynaecologists and doctors should advise cardiac checks including echocardiography after delivery, or shortly before, to rule out PPCM," said Denise Hilfiker-Kleiner, the study's and Hannover's in molecular cardiology.

She noted that the rate of artificial fertilisation varies between 10 per cent and 50 per cent per cycle according to age and method, meaning that women undergo multiple rounds of treatment if pregnancy doesn't start or is lost at an early stage. "Lost pregnancies can also induce PPCM," said Hilfiker-Kleiner.

"Women who have developed signs of cardiac stress or impaired function should know that another cycle may increase their risk of becoming severely ill," Hilfiker-Kleiner added.

The researchers said the high prevalence of subfertility and births using ART in patients with PPCM could be partly related to shared risk factors.

"Women who undergo artificial fertilisation are normally older and delivery is more often by caesarean section, so they already have two risk factors for PPCM," said Hilfiker-Kleiner. " treatments altogether induce multiple pregnancies, which also raises the chance of PPCM."

"We also think there may be genetic alterations that predispose women to both subfertility and PPCM but these analyses are ongoing," said Manuel List, of the study.

"So far there is no clear evidence that hormonal treatment, which is usually part of fertility therapy, increases the risk of PPCM," List added.

Hilfiker-Kleiner noted that clinical outcomes of PPCM patients in the study were not worse in women with fertility problems, including those who underwent fertility treatment, compared to those with normal fertility.

"Having IVF or is not associated with a worse prognosis from PPCM," she said. "However, as subsequent pregnancies after PPCM have a high risk for relapse, fertility treatment in PPCM patients bears a high risk for mother and foetus."

The study was conducted in 111 patients with PPCM. Information on fertility and fertility treatment was obtained using a standardised questionnaire. Fertility centres provided treatment details.

