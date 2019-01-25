USA appoints Elliott Abrams to lead efforts in Venezuela

The United States, on Friday, announced that foreign policy veteran, Elliott Abrams, will be leading US efforts on in the wake of the political crisis in the South American nation.

Abrams, who served as an for human rights and humanitarian affairs under US Ronald Reagan, will be accompanying to the to attend the meeting "to urge other nations to support Venezuela's democratic transition," on Saturday.

"Elliot will be responsible for all things related to all our efforts to restore democracy in It's a global challenge. There are multiple dimensions to how we hope to assist the Venezuelans in achieving democracy there," Pompeo remarked at a press briefing here on Friday.

"The road ahead will be driven by the demands of the Venezuelan people, how we can assist them in achieving the outcome wants them to achieve," Pompeo further said.

"This crisis in is deep, dangerous and difficult...," stated at the conference.

The United States' comments come amid a raging political crisis in Venezuela, with the opposition leader, swearing himself in as the of the South American nation on January 23. The US was the first nation to recognise Guaido as the interim President, with elected holding on to his post despite the developments.

like have shown support for Maduro, while slamming the US for its interference in Venezuela.

While answering a question related to the US diplomats in Venezuela, who were given 72 hours by Venezuelan President to leave the nation, Pompeo said: "We've made clear to everyone that it is our expectation that the U.S. officials that are there, that have now been invited to be there by have a right, they have the privileges and immunities that accrue to having been invited to be there by the duly credentialed of Venezuela, and we have every expectation that those rights will continue to be protected."

Amid the crisis, Maduro cut off Venezuela's ties with the and ordered for the South American country's embassy and consulates to be shut in the US. He further ordered American diplomats to leave the nation by Saturday. Following this, the has ordered all non-emergency government employees in Venezuela to return to the USA.

