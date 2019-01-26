JUST IN
Peru: 10 killed after bus falls into river

Ten people have been killed and 30 have sustained injuries after a bus fell into a river near the San Rafael district in the Ambo Province on Friday (local time).

Quoting the National Emergency Operations Center and the National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru, Xinhua reported that the bus had 50 passengers on board when the mishap occurred.

Rescue efforts are underway and the injured people have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

The bus belonged to the 'Sol Peru' company and was on a journey from Lima to Tarapoto when it overturned and fell into the river.

Further information is awaited.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 01:14 IST

