Brazil dam collapses, killing 'several'

A dam in southeast Brazil collapsed Friday, unleashing a torrent of mud that killed "several" people living in an area close to the city of Belo Horizonte, an official with the local fire service told AFP.
Emergency services were still responding to the situation in the village of Brumadinho and did not yet have a precise toll, the official said.
"According to accounts that we are receiving, there were several deaths," he said.
