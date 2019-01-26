US Donald Trump's long-time informal advisor, Roger Stone, has refused to testify against the President, after being indicted in the probe related to the 2016

Stone further mentioned that he would plead not guilty to the charges against him.

"After a two-year inquisition, the charges today relate in no way to Russian collusion, collaboration or any other illegal act in connection with the 2016 campaign," quoted Stone as saying on Friday, after he was released by a US on a USD 250,000 bond.

"I have made it clear I will not testify against the Because I would have to bear false witness against him," Trump's further said, after appearing at a federal court here in

He has been indicted by a federal grand jury on seven counts - one count of obstruction of official proceedings, one count of witness tampering and five counts of false statements.

The indictment comes amid scrutiny about Stone's alleged contact with publisher in the summer of 2016. Trump had come into power after surpassing Democrat candidate in the held later in 2016.

