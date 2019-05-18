Attacks on Kejriwal: We do not trust Delhi Police, says AAP MLA

MLA on Saturday slammed the Police for not taking action against the accused who had attacked in the past.

On May 5, Kejriwal was slapped by a man in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area while he was campaigning.

While reacting on Arvind Kejriwal's statement, that his security officers report to BJP and there is a threat to his life, Bhardwaj told ANI, "After Kejriwal became the of Delhi, he was attacked six times. He was attacked in the presence of Z plus security and even in presence of police. We have no trust in "

"This is a big security failure and even after this incident, the Police of Delhi was not suspended. There was no enquiry done on any senior police official, which indicates that the Centre is protecting the police."

Referring to Indira Gandhi's assassination, The leader said, "In past, one of our former was killed by her own So the security of Kejriwal is an important issue which should not be ignored".

When the CPI (M) leader was asked about Kejriwal's comments regarding his security, he said, "We don't have any information about what is saying, but if he is saying such a thing with so much confidence then the central government should take it seriously."

"This is a question of security and it should not be dealt in a careless manner," the CPI (M) leader added.

