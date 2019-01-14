China announces death sentence for Canadian drug trafficker amid Huawei row

A here on Monday announced death sentence for a Canadian man who was earlier convicted under charges of drug trafficking and had already served 15 years of imprisonment.

The accused, named Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, was facing a retrial in the drug trafficking case, as the Dalian Intermediate People's Court, after taking side with the prosecutors who provided new evidence in the case, claimed that the 15 years of prison sentence was too light for the accused, reported.

The Canadian drug trafficker was reportedly arrested in 2014 in and was announced 15 years of prison sentence in 2016. The case, however, received public attention when the Chinese government, this year, invited the 70 observers including a small group of foreign journalists to attend his hearing in the appeals court.

The sentence comes amid the escalation of China's diplomatic row with the and after Huawei's was arrested last month in at the request of the

A press statement released by the on January 3 said that has detained 13 Canadians in total, since Wang's arrest on December 1. However, due to the escalation of a diplomatic spat between and Canada, the detention of three Canadians was officially revealed. However, Thursday's statement revealed that out of total 13 detainees, eight have been released.

Meanwhile, Canadian vowed to "intercede" in the case related to the Canadian drug trafficker, Morning Post reported.

After showing "extreme concern" over the issue, the Canadian accused China of "arbitrarily" applying the death sentence against Schellenberg and asked "all countries around the world" to be aware of China's manner of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)