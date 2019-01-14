4 dead, 90 injured in Kabul truck bomb explosion

Four people reportedly lost their lives, while 90 were injured, including 23 children in a truck bomb explosion in Kabul on Monday evening, Interior Ministry's deputy spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said.
Spokesperson at the Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Wahidullah Mayar took to Twitter saying, "Around 90 people, mostly civilians, were injured (including 23 children and 12 women), and 4 people were killed (martyred) in today's explosion in district 9th of Kabul. city. #Kabul #Afghanistan."
The explosion took place in the Green Village compound, a place mostly habited by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and foreigners.
Tolo News quoted the Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) as confirming that the people who were wounded in the blast have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish further added that the explosion which took place in Kabul's Police Division 9, damaged many houses near that area.
Investigations into the matter are still underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU