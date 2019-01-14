4 dead, 90 injured in Kabul truck bomb explosion

Four people reportedly lost their lives, while 90 were injured, including 23 children in a truck bomb explosion in on Monday evening, Interior Ministry's said.

at the (MoPH) Wahidullah Mayar took to saying, "Around 90 people, mostly civilians, were injured (including 23 children and 12 women), and 4 people were killed (martyred) in today's explosion in district 9th of city. # #Afghanistan."

The explosion took place in the Green Village compound, a place mostly habited by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and foreigners.

Tolo News quoted the (MoPH) as confirming that the people who were wounded in the blast have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

further added that the explosion which took place in 9, damaged many houses near that area.

Investigations into the matter are still underway.

