Indian diaspora should contribute to development agenda back home: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday lauded the contribution made by the Indian community worldwide, saying that the diaspora should contribute to the agenda of development in India.
"India was moving fast to transform itself into a modern 21st-century inclusive economy. 3D's -- Democracy, Demand and Demographic Dividend was scripting India's story and the Indian diaspora is the fourth D. You should contribute and join in the development agenda back home," Naidu told a gathering of the Indian community here.
He reiterated that India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2030, adding that the government took steps to make the country one of the most favourable investment destinations in the world.
"An ambitious and transformative vision was making India one of the most favourite investment destinations in the world. India has become the fastest growing large economy in the world. We will be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2030," Naidu said.
Heaping praises on Vietnam's progress in the agricultural sector, the Vice President said that India has been a privileged development partner to contribute to the South-East Asian country's agricultural revolution and food security.
"Agricultural growth has been a key driver in the remarkable progress achieved by Vietnam. India was privileged as a development partner to have contributed to Vietnam's agricultural revolution and food security," Naidu said.
"Partnership between India and Vietnam has stood the test of time. More than 2,000 years ago, Indian monks and traders brought with them a message of peace and compassion of Lord Buddha to Vietnam. Successive generations of leaders have built upon this trust and goodwill," he added.
Earlier in the day, Naidu arrived in Vietnam for a four-day official visit.
In Hanoi, he was received by Chu Van Yem, Vice Chairman of Vietnam's Presidential Office, Pham Sanh Chau, the Ambassador of Vietnam to India, P. Harish, the Ambassador of Vietnam to India and others.
During his visit, Naidu will hold meetings with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairperson of National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
The Vice President is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration at Tam Chuc Pagoda in Vietnam's Ha Nam Province on May 12.
Naidu will also meet Vietnamese beneficiaries of the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp organised under the 'India for Humanity' initiative launched to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
