JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Inside China's push to turn Muslim minorities into an army of workers
Business Standard

Austrian People's Party agrees to form coalition government with Greens

'We have managed to reach the [coalition] agreement', said Sebastian Kurz

ANI  |  Europe 

Sebastian Kurz
Sebastian Kurz, Chairman of Austrian People's Party | Photo: Wikipedia

The Austrian People's Party (OVP) and the Green Party reached an agreement to create a coalition government, informed Sebastian Kurz, head of Austrian People's Party (OVP).

Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' final data, the OVP won with 37.5 per cent of the vote.

Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 per cent of the vote.

"We have managed to reach the [coalition] agreement," Kurz said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

On Thursday, Kurz and Werner Kogler, the head of Greens, are going to present the program of the government's work as well as the list of the ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 7.
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 04:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU