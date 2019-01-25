Debut film is always the most special: Ayushmann Khurrana

says his debut movie "Vicky Donor" will always be the most special film for him.

Replying to a tweet about "Vicky Donor", Ayushmann wrote on Thursday: "Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen."

Released in 2012, "Vicky Donor", a film by Shoojit Sircar, is based on and infertility. It also featured and in pivotal roles.

"Vicky Donor" won at It also was remade in Telugu as "Naruda Donoruda" starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for "Dream Girl" an upcoming comedy drama film.The film, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

